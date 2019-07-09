Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.23 N/A 0.52 26.26 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 19.79%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.