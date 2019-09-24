Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|14
|19.70
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|Garrison Capital Inc.
|7
|2.80
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Garrison Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Garrison Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.7%
|-0.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 35.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|Garrison Capital Inc.
|0.57%
|2.46%
|0.86%
|-4.39%
|-15.83%
|9.95%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Garrison Capital Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Garrison Capital Inc.
Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.
