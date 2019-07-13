Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.38 N/A 0.52 26.26 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.80 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is $25, which is potential -13.52% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 93.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.