Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.43 N/A 0.52 26.26 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.