Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Comparing side by side

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.09 N/A 0.52 26.47 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 22.39% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.