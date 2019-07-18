Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.34 N/A 0.52 26.26 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.57 N/A 0.10 155.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.