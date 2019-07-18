Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.34
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|20.57
|N/A
|0.10
|155.67
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.06%
|1.5%
|1.15%
|4.11%
|5.33%
|6.23%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
