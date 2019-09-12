Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 19.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|N/A
|14
|26.47
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.58
|1.78
|2.60
The potential upside of the competitors is 186.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
