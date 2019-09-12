Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 19.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund N/A 14 26.47 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is 186.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.