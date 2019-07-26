Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 19.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|N/A
|13
|26.26
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.11
|1.94
|1.67
|2.59
The rivals have a potential upside of 142.58%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
