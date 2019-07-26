Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 19.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund N/A 13 26.26 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

The rivals have a potential upside of 142.58%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.