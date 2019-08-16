Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.77 N/A 0.52 26.47 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.57 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average target price and a 13.16% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 5.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.