Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|14
|19.35
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.06
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 1.87% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.
