Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.35 N/A 0.52 26.26 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.62 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.