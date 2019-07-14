Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.33 N/A 0.52 26.26 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.61 N/A 0.33 42.38

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 7.11%. Competitively, 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.