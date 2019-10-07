Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.52 26.47 Associated Capital Group Inc. 36 0.00 3.39M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 9,495,798.32% -1.4% -1.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.