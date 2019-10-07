Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|36
|0.00
|3.39M
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|9,495,798.32%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
