Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.35 N/A 0.52 26.47 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.45 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 62.14%. Competitively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.