Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.41 N/A 0.52 26.47 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 93 1.89 N/A -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has an average price target of $101.5, with potential upside of 18.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 7.22% stronger performance while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.