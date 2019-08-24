Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.90 N/A 1.17 12.05 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.