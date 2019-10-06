Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 0.00 N/A 1.17 12.05 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.74% and 27.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.