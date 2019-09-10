Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.97 N/A 1.17 12.05 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.74% and 41.06%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.