Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 0.00 N/A 1.17 12.05 RENN Fund Inc. 2 0.00 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RENN Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of RENN Fund Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and RENN Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats RENN Fund Inc.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.