Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.91 N/A 1.17 12.05 Lazard Ltd 36 1.36 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Lazard Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lazard Ltd is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.4% of Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has stronger performance than Lazard Ltd

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Lazard Ltd beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.