Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

Both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.95 N/A 1.17 12.05 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.24 N/A 0.71 19.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has stronger performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.