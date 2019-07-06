Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 13.08 N/A 0.04 310.45 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 12 16.49 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.