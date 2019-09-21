Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.73 N/A 1.17 12.05 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 15 16.71 N/A 0.63 23.82

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.