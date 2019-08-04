Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 12.73 N/A 1.17 12.05 Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 36.39 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.