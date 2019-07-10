Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 13.23 N/A 0.04 310.45 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.94 N/A 0.29 28.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.