Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 0.00 N/A 1.17 12.05 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.74% and 35.03%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.