Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.90 N/A 1.17 12.05 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.85 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is currently more affordable than TCG BDC Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and TCG BDC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and TCG BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.74% and 28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.