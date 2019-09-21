Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.73 N/A 1.17 12.05 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.49 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.74% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.