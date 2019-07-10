Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 13.23 N/A 0.04 310.45 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.74% and 0%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.