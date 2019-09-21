Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.73 N/A 1.17 12.05 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.65 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.74% and 11.8% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.