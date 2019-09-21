Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.73 N/A 1.17 12.05 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 10.74% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has 53.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.