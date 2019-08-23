Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.96 N/A 1.17 12.05 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.64 N/A 2.13 16.32

Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Federated Investors Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Federated Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Federated Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 10 of the 10 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.