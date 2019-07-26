Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 12.64 N/A 0.04 310.45 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.30 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 10.74% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.