Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 12.66 N/A 0.04 310.45 Cohen & Steers Inc. 45 6.37 N/A 2.50 20.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc. Cohen & Steers Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s potential downside is -31.23% and its consensus target price is $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.74% and 45.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35% Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.