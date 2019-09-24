Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.78 N/A 1.17 12.05 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.32 N/A 0.36 40.38

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares and 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.