Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 13.08 N/A 0.04 310.45 Ares Management Corporation 23 5.05 N/A 0.27 95.63

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ares Management Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Ares Management Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Ares Management Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ares Management Corporation has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 3.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares and 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35% Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.