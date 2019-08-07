Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.83
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 27.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
