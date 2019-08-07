Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.83 N/A 1.39 11.54 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 27.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.