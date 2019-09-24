Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.78
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
