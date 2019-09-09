Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.95 N/A 1.39 11.54 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.17 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 24.92% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.