Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.83
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|14.08
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 25.17% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
