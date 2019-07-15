Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.59 N/A -0.13 0.00 Evercore Inc. 88 1.84 N/A 7.80 10.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 93% of Evercore Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Evercore Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.