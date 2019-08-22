Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

We are comparing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.98 N/A 1.39 11.54 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.81 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 40.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.