Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.89 N/A 1.39 11.54 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 3.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.