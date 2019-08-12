Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.89
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.23
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 3.74%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.