Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.83 N/A 1.39 11.54 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.53 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is $45, which is potential -0.38% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.