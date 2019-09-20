Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.61
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 49.8% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.