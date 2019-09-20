Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.61 N/A 1.39 11.54 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 49.8% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc.