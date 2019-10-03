Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 1.39 11.54 Athene Holding Ltd. 40 0.42 147.01M 7.59 5.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. Athene Holding Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Athene Holding Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 364,517,728.74% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Athene Holding Ltd. has a consensus target price of $50.67, with potential upside of 28.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.