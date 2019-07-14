Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.59 N/A -0.13 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.86 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 28.27% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.