Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 1.39 11.54 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.22 6.56M 7.82 13.71

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is presently more affordable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,060,606.06% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has an average target price of $114.67, with potential upside of 2.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 97.6% respectively. Comparatively, 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 14 of the 13 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.