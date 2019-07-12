Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.50 N/A -0.13 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.86 N/A 0.60 10.88

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average price target and a 19.62% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 46.22% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.