Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.50
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.86
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average price target and a 19.62% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 46.22% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|-0.32%
|1.84%
|7.94%
|14.57%
|7.27%
|15.42%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
