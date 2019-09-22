Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.65 N/A 1.39 11.54 Lazard Ltd 36 1.46 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Lazard Ltd. Lazard Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Lazard Ltd, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Lazard Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Lazard Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 68.4%. Competitively, 1% are Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Lazard Ltd

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 8 of the 9 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.